WATLINGTON Parish Council is concerned about proposals for a third Reading bridge and orbital road through South Oxfordshire.

Chairman Matt Reid described the plans as an “existential threat” to Watlington.

The bridge would go from the A4155 near Playhatch to t side of Reading, spanning a distance of a mile over Caversham lakes.

The road would begin by the A4074 near Cane End and run past Kidmore End, Chalkhouse Green and Emmer Green before joining the proposed vidge across the Thames near Playhatch. It would then connect to the M4 via the A329(M). The plans have drawn up by Reading Borough Council to ease congestion in Caversham but South Oxfordshire parish councils are opposed and are compiling a joint opposition document.

Highmoor parish clerk Jean Pickett says the communities most affected would be those along the B481, from south of Watlington to Sonning Common.

She says the plans are a “clear indication” of the potentially heavy increase in traffic as a result of hundreds of new homes being built without the necessary infrastructure.