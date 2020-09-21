Library back

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
Monday, 21 September 2020
WATLINGTON library will re-open before the end of the month, says Oxfordshire County Council.
The Friends of Watlington Library group will hold its annual meeting via Zoom on October 22 at 7.30pm.
To attend or to submit a question, email Watlington.
library@oxfordshire.gov.uk
21 September 2020
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
