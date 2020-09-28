Monday, 28 September 2020

Safety plea

THE headteacher of Watlington Primary School has urged parents to help ensure their children are safe
while they are online.

Yvonne Hammerton-Jackson said that during the summer holidays and lockdown the school had received several reports of “worrying behaviours” while children had been playing together online.

She said: “This ranges from graphic swearing to online bullying and incidents where children have been deliberately isolated from online communities and via chat room fallouts.”

