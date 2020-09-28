Safety plea

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
THE headteacher of Watlington Primary School has urged parents to help ensure their children are safe
while they are online.
Yvonne Hammerton-Jackson said that during the summer holidays and lockdown the school had received several reports of “worrying behaviours” while children had been playing together online.
She said: “This ranges from graphic swearing to online bullying and incidents where children have been deliberately isolated from online communities and via chat room fallouts.”
28 September 2020
More News:
Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Father and son firefighters in Thames charity paddle
TWO firefighters raised more than £2,200 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say