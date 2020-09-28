Connecting

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
THIRTY-FIVE premises in Howe Hill and Britwell Hill can now benefit from full fibre broadband.
Openreach fibre has been laid underground or hung from poles and can now be connected to homes and businesses.
To make the final connection residents have to place an order for a fibre service with their internet service provider.
28 September 2020
More News:
Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Father and son firefighters in Thames charity paddle
TWO firefighters raised more than £2,200 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say