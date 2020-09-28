Connecting

Monday, 28 September 2020

THIRTY-FIVE premises in Howe Hill and Britwell Hill can now benefit from full fibre broadband.

Openreach fibre has been laid underground or hung from poles and can now be connected to homes and businesses.

To make the final connection residents have to place an order for a fibre service with their internet service provider.

