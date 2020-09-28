Library to re-open

WATLINGTON library is to open again next week. It is among the first community libraries to be re-opened by Oxfordshie County Council.

Anna Tilley, who chairs the Friends of Watlington Library, said: “We are all so eager to have our library open again. It has been sorely missed by the community.

“We are busy getting the library reorganised to comply with social distancing measures and covid-19 safety regulations to allow all our customers to feel safe and secure when they visit. All this is hugely reliant on our wonderful volunteers without whom we simply would not be able to open. We are enormously grateful to them for their dedication and support.”