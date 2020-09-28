Monday, 28 September 2020

Big Squeeze

AN apple pressing event will be held in Watlington on Sunday.

The Big Squeeze will take place at The Spire and Spoke pub in Hill Road from 11am to 3pm.

Groups of up to five people, plus one volunteer to help, are welcome.

Bring pre-washed apples and your own bottles. Two kilograms of apples makes about one 75cl bottle of juice.

Any donations  will go towards the costs of future community events organised by the Watlington Climate Action Group.

To book a 20-minute slot, email watlingtonnature
festival@gmail.com

