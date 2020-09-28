Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
Monday, 28 September 2020
AN apple pressing event will be held in Watlington on Sunday.
The Big Squeeze will take place at The Spire and Spoke pub in Hill Road from 11am to 3pm.
Groups of up to five people, plus one volunteer to help, are welcome.
Bring pre-washed apples and your own bottles. Two kilograms of apples makes about one 75cl bottle of juice.
Any donations will go towards the costs of future community events organised by the Watlington Climate Action Group.
To book a 20-minute slot, email watlingtonnature
festival@gmail.com
28 September 2020
