Church in £42,000 roof appeal

AN appeal has been launched to replace the ageing roof of Watlington Methodist Church.

The Grade II listed building, off Shirburn Street, is more than 200 years old and it is thought the slate roof was last replaced about 100 years ago.

The slates, each of which is held in place by a single nail, are deteriorating and the nails are rusting through.

A few slates have already slipped, allowing rainwater to penetrate the building.

The church has already ordered 2,250 new Welsh slates and the total cost of the work is £42,000, including installation.

Only some of this will be covered by grants so the church is appealing for people to sponsor a slate for £5 each. If all the slates were sponsored this would raise £11, 250.

Supporters can write a cheque, made payable to “Watlington Methodist Church”, and send it to: The treasurer, Watlington Methodist Church, 14 Shirburn Street, Watlington OX49 5BT. Please write “Reroofing project” on the back of the envelope.