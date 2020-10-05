Monday, 05 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Be well day

A WELLBEING workshop will be held as part of the Watlington Nature Festival, which is organised by the town’s climate action group.

Participants can explore the connection between health, art and nature with Frances Ackland-Snow, of the Creative Minds Consultancy.

The hour-long session will be held in The Paddock on Saturday, October 10, starting at 10am.

There are five places available. To book, email 
watlingtonnaturefestival@
gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33