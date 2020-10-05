Be well day

A WELLBEING workshop will be held as part of the Watlington Nature Festival, which is organised by the town’s climate action group.

Participants can explore the connection between health, art and nature with Frances Ackland-Snow, of the Creative Minds Consultancy.

The hour-long session will be held in The Paddock on Saturday, October 10, starting at 10am.

There are five places available. To book, email

watlingtonnaturefestival@

gmail.com