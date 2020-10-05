Clean effort

TWO signs could be put up to remind the public ... [more]
Monday, 05 October 2020
RESIDENTS of Watlington are being urged by the parish council to support National Clean Air Day on Thursday.
The town is a designated air quality management area, which means the level of pollutants has reached those identified by the Government as harmful to health.
To find out your pollution footprint compared with the average person in the UK, visit https://calculator.
cleanairhub.org.uk/quiz
05 October 2020
More News:
Volunteer stewards helping to keep parishioners safe
ST Michael’s Catholic Church in Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say