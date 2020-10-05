Monday, 05 October 2020

Clean effort

RESIDENTS of Watlington are being urged by the parish council to support National Clean Air Day on Thursday.

The town is a designated air quality management area, which means the level of pollutants has reached those identified by the Government as harmful to health.

To find out your pollution footprint compared with the average person in the UK, visit https://calculator.
cleanairhub.org.uk/quiz

