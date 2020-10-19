Promoting hedgerows

A FILM highlighting the importance of hedgerows to the environment is to be made by the Watlington Climate Action Group.

The group asked the parish council to use part of the money allocated towards climate action to make the film to engage the community in the town’s green plan.

It is working in partnership with the Watlington Environment Group and others to develop the plan, which aims to improve and protect biodiversity in and around the town and manage habitats better.

One of its objectives is to improve hedgerows, which provide vital wildlife corridors connecting habitats.

The council agreed to allocate £480 to the project and the film, when completed, will be put on the council’s website.

• A working group has been set up to work on the council’s climate action strategy. It will be led by Terry Jackson who will report back to the December meeting of the council’s strategy committee.