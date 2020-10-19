Coronavirus ‘disastrous for charities'

PHILANTHROPIST Fran Perrin believes the Indigo Trust’s efforts will continue to be crucial in helping organisations to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “The coronavirus crisis isn’t over and this is our priority, not just for the months to come, but when we come out the other side and when we can start to recover and rebuild.

“The charity sector has been hit disastrously. So many charities are at risk of disappearing completely and I’m passionate about doing everything I can to help them for as long as it is needed.” Her husband Will added: “We are extremely fortunate to live in one of the wealthiest areas of the country.

“We would make an impassioned plea to anyone who can afford to, to give to the Oxfordshire Community Foundation, or to any other charities that are looking to support the relief of the terrible suffering that is happening because of covid.

“It isn’t something that people automatically do and sometimes they need a stimulus to do that. We would love for people to help out.”