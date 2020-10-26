Monday, 26 October 2020

Councillor co-opted

THE founder of an academy trust has been co-opted on to Watlington Parish Council.

Steve Bolingbroke, who lives in Brook Street, was chief executive of the Learning Schools Trust, which ran secondary schools around the country, until he retired in 2016.

He previously worked in IT and project management.

Councillor Bolingbroke, who has lived in the town for 34 years, was vice-chairman of governors at Watlington Primary School and then chairman of governors at Icknield Community College.

He was heavily involved in the building of the new primary on the secondary school site.

Cllr Bolingbroke told his new colleagues that he had a “yawning chasm” in his diary.

