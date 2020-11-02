Monday, 02 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Paid holiday

WATLINGTON parish clerk will be paid two weeks’ holiday.

Kristina Tynan and the council’s caretaker Bob Thomas have only been able to take a week’s holiday this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both will take a fortnight off before the end of the year and Mr Thomas can also carry over two weeks’ holiday to next year.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33