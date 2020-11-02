Pitch pitch

Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
GORING’S independent traders are still hoping for ... [more]
Monday, 02 November 2020
A NEW cricket pitch could be created in Pyrton parish.
The chairman of Watlington Cricket Club suggested the idea of using green space to the east of Pyrton Lane, which is controlled by Providence Land and the subject of a planning application for up to 100 homes.
02 November 2020
