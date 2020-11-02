Amended plans for new developments include plan B route

AMENDED plans for up to 120 homes in Watlington have been backed by the parish council’s planning committee.

Providence Land wants to build up to 60 properties on land north-east of Cuxham Road and up to another 60 west of Pyrton Lane.

The sites were earmarked for 60 and 38 respectively in the town’s neighbourhood plan.

The parish council supported the plans last year on the condition that the proposed bypass is built as the road is considered vital in helping to take traffic out of the town centre.

The council had no objection to the amendments but noted that the developer was proposing the new “edge road” should use the Cuxham Road roundabout.

This was included at the request of the county council.

The parish council says this is at odds with its preferred route cutting across Cuxham Road, which was included in the neighbourhood plan.

Tom Hutchinson, director of Providence Land, told a meeting of the council that the company wanted to avoid any further delays.

He said both options for the route of the bypass were included to show that its development could accommodate either.

He said the company was aware of the strong preference in Watlington for the original route. The two outline planning applications are expected to be considered by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee next month.

Providence says the

developments would deliver a mixture of housing in line with national and local policies and the bypass would transform the town’s air quality.

The final route of the new road could be challenged later.