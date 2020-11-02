Monday, 02 November 2020

Remember with mask

A GROUP of Watlington residents are making special edition masks to sell in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

The Watlington Community Mask Tree, which consists of eight people, is working in conjunction with the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

The masks are available from the Mercy in Action charity shop and the Granary Café and Deli in High Street and the parish office in Old School Place.

They will also be sold from a pop-up stall around the town hall on the Saturday, November 7, the day before Remembrance Sunday.

You can also order masks by emailing watlington
masktree@gmail.com with the sizes (medium or large) and quantities you would like.

As these are limited edition masks, the group suggests a minimum donation of £5 each. The Legion will receive 100 per cent of donations.

The initiative is supported by the parish council and the Watlington Support Fund.

The group has already raised more than £400 for charities with the 700 ordinary masks it made with donated fabric.

