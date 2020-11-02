Repair tips

Monday, 02 November 2020

A VIRTUAL repair café is being organised by the Watlington Climate Action Group.

The group is asking its “repairers” to offer some easy tips so people can try to fix their broken items themselves.

Each month it will introduce one of its repairers, starting with Rob Field, of Watlington Electronics.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/30Joh3I

