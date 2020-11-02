Artist stages outdoor painting session for youngsters

AN event exploring the connection between health, art and nature was held in Watlington.

Artist Frances Ackland-Snow held the hour-long Wellbeing Workshop for young people in The Paddock. Spaces for the free event were limited to five due to current covid-19 restrictions.

The session began with meditation before the young people spent time painting.

Mrs Ackland-Snow said: “I really believe in the power of the healing process of art and anyone can access that. We all have creative parts in our mind and can access that in the right environment and I feel being in nature can really aid that process.

“It’s how I work when I paint in nature and I wanted to share that experience. I’m incredibly passionate about the mental health of young people at the moment and anxieties around covid.

“This was about forgetting the craziness of the world at the moment and being with each other and being at one with yourself. It was also about creating a safe atmosphere for young people to feel like there isn’t any pressure.

“They felt it was really relaxing and doing art was just a very freeing and accepting atmosphere.”