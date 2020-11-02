Woman killed at beauty spot

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a woman’s body was discovered at a beauty spot near Watlington.

The victim, who was in her sixties, was found in woodland at the Watlington Hill National Trust estate on Friday evening.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after being found naked and bleeding in a shower room of a property in nearby Christmas Common. He is now being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Police have not yet named the woman but said that she and her attacker had been known to each other.

The alarm was raised by Rob and Andrea Brewer, from Watlington, who arrived at the trust car park on Friday afternoon to walk their dogs and soon became suspicious.

Mrs Brewer explained: “Our dogs were sniffing in a strange way and we found blood and broken glass. It was two circles of quite significant, fresh blood spatter at the point where the two paths converge at the back of the car park.

“My husband started to look around. At the time he joked that he was looking for the body but he didn’t for a moment think that would be the reality.

“We thought somebody had been badly injured having fallen or something and called the police non-emergency number. I picked up the glass bottle and put it in a poo bag so the dogs didn’t get hurt on it.

“It had some blood on it and I think it’s possible I had picked up the murder weapon.”

Mr Brewer later went for a motorbike ride and when he saw police in Christmas Common he told them what he and his wife had found earlier and directed officers there.

“Shortly after that they found the body,” said Mrs Brewer.

Police interviewed the couple that night and officers had to recover the broken bottle from the dog waste bin at the car park, where Mrs Brewer had thrown it away.

She said: “It’s horrible to think such a violent incident has happened in that beautiful place. It does feel a bit creepy because I do walk up there with the dogs.”

Police cordoned off a large area of the woodland and the car park and forensic officers were called in to search for evidence.

Police also closed a section of the road that runs from Christmas Common towards Greenfield beyond the Fox & Hounds pub to the junction with the B481 and Patemore Lane.

Sue Yerburgh, who lives next door to the house in Christmas Common where the man was found, said the owners had been using their swimming pool and hadn’t noticed him slip inside.

She said: “He was hiding in their house and he was in their shower room. Apparently the police came and he was naked and bleeding.

“You don’t expect something like that to happen here so it’s a bit of a shock. I feel very sorry for the poor woman and you wonder what on earth has happened and why.”

Other residents of Christmas Common spoke of their shock.

Jaine McCormack told how she had pulled up outside her home in the village at about 3.30pm when she spotted a black Ford with a cracked windscreen and dented roof.

She said a “highly agitated” man left the passenger side of the vehicle and ran towards her, so she got back in her car and locked the doors but he then disappeared.

She said the man appeared to have landed on the Ford from a height and then got inside and she had heard a woman in the car screaming.

Police said the victim’s family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

They said a post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday but the cause of death had not been established.

Det Supt Craig Kirby, senior investigating officer, said: “We have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body in woodland.

“My thoughts remain with the deceased woman’s family at what must be a hugely distressing time.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation to piece together what has happened to lead to this woman’s death.

“Officers have located and arrested a man on suspicion of murder. He is undergoing hospital treatment for serious injuries.

“We are still in the very early stages of our investigation and I realise that members of the community may have concerns.

“We believe that this was not a random attack and that the victim and the attacker were known to each other.

“I would appeal for anyone with information about this incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please come forward.

“We are particularly keen on speaking to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Watlington Hill area before or around 5.50pm.

“At this stage we are also tentatively linking this incident to reports of a man acting suspiciously near the Fox and Hounds pub in the Christmas Common area of Watlington at around 3.30pm.

“Members of the public will see an increased presence while we continue to investigate. If anyone has any concerns about this incident or even information they would like to pass on they can speak to one of our uniformed officers.”

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 1300 of October 23.