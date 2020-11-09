Monday, 09 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Plastic champ

ANOTHER business in Watlington has been been recognised for going plastic-free.

That Lovely Stuff, which is run by Nicola Challis, has been awarded Plastic Free Champion status.

Mrs Challis stocks a wide range of ethical and handmade products at the High Street store. Most are either not wrapped in plastic or are wrapped in plant-based alternatives.

The status is awarded by Surfers Against Sewage, a marine conservation charity and campaign group.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33