Plastic champ

ANOTHER business in Watlington has been been recognised for going plastic-free.

That Lovely Stuff, which is run by Nicola Challis, has been awarded Plastic Free Champion status.

Mrs Challis stocks a wide range of ethical and handmade products at the High Street store. Most are either not wrapped in plastic or are wrapped in plant-based alternatives.

The status is awarded by Surfers Against Sewage, a marine conservation charity and campaign group.