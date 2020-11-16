Monday, 16 November 2020

History talk

LORD Jay of Ewelme will give a virtual talk called “Watlington in the wider world” via Zoom next Friday (20) at 8pm.

He will look at the connections that the town has to both British and international history.

The talk has been organised by the Friends of Watlington Library. Register your interest at Watlington.
library@oxfordshire.gov.uk

Priority will be given to those who bought tickets for his talk in March but more spaces may be available at £10 per household.

