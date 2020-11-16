History talk

Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
A WOMAN who goes walking for health reasons has ... [more]
Monday, 16 November 2020
LORD Jay of Ewelme will give a virtual talk called “Watlington in the wider world” via Zoom next Friday (20) at 8pm.
He will look at the connections that the town has to both British and international history.
The talk has been organised by the Friends of Watlington Library. Register your interest at Watlington.
library@oxfordshire.gov.uk
Priority will be given to those who bought tickets for his talk in March but more spaces may be available at £10 per household.
16 November 2020
More News:
Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
A WOMAN who goes walking for health reasons has ... [more]
Footbridge campaign to consider ferry idea
A SEASONAL ferry service could be introduced in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say