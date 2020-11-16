Monday, 16 November 2020

Tennis wall

A PRACTICE wall could be built at Watlington Tennis Club.

The 5m wide by 2.5m high wall would be located on court three at the north-east corner of the site.

It would be a painted masonry construction, colour matching the courts.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by December 15.

