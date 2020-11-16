Council opposes conversion

PLAN to convert buildings at a farm in Swyncombe into five homes are being opposed by Watlington Parish Council.

It says the housing would be overdevelopment of the site in Coates Lane as well as “inappropriate”.

The application says the farm is part of the Swyncombe Estate and explains: “The aim of this development is to give these historic buildings a new purpose that will ensure their long-term relevance to the overall etate and setting.

“The buildings are unsuited to intensive modern agriculture given their layout, nature and proximity to dwellings.

“They presently have limited use and other buildings elsewhere on the estate could equally well provide that facility.”

Councillor Andrew McAuley, who chairs the parish council’s planning committee, said the council agreed with Swyncombe Parish Council and the Chilterns Conservation Board that the conservation of the “heritage assets” was welcome.

But he added: “It feels that a development of two properties would be more appropriate and sustainable. The amount of traffic generated by the development of five properties would have a negative impact on the surrounding area. The plans indicates 11 additional parking spaces, increasing the total to 17.

“The access to the site is a narrow single-track public right of way that is a designated public footpath and is not suitable for the additional level of traffic.”