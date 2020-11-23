Call to stop speeding

SIGNS and road humps may be installed on a narrow lane in Watlington in order to slow down traffic.

Residents have called for action to be taken to stop drivers speeding in the Prospect Place lane.

A council meeting heard that in one incident a child came off their bike after being frightened by a car approaching “rather fast”. A similar incident happened again on Tuesday last week.

Vice-chairman Ian Hill said he had been “inundated” with complaints asking why the parish council wasn’t taking action.

Last month the council agreed to take urgent action to resolve the “conflict” between drivers and pedestrians and cyclists on the lane and on the footpath to Church Street.