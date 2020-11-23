Pharmacy to deliver

Scout groups coping well in face of virus challenge
SCOUT groups in the Henley area say they are ... [more]
Monday, 23 November 2020
WATLINGTON Pharmacy has begun delivering prescriptions to patients who are extremely vulnerable clinically.
The service takes place twice weekly. If you know anyone needing medicine who has difficulty collecting their prescription, call the pharmacy on (01491) 612248.
23 November 2020
More News:
Scout groups coping well in face of virus challenge
SCOUT groups in the Henley area say they are ... [more]
Village’s last surviving Second World War veteran marks Armistice Day
A SMALL ceremony was held in Wargrave to mark ... [more]
POLL: Have your say