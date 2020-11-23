Monday, 23 November 2020

Dog ban put back again

DOG owners can continue to  walk their pets off the lead on Watlington sports field.

The parish council had been considering banning dogs running free on the land off Shirburn Road due to a problem of fouling on the pitches, which are used by children’s cricket and football teams.

But in summer last year it agreed to delay any enforcement action for five months in order to monitor the problem and to work  with owners.

At the end of this period, it decided not to introduce a ban after hearing how the problem had improved and that owners had carried out regular patrols.

Now it has agreed to maintain the status quo and have another review in a year.

