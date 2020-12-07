New group for Watlington

A GROUP has bene set up by Watlington parish council to will deal with major projects in the area.

This will encourage the use of money from the Community Infrastructure Levy, which is paid by developers, to be used to improve infrastructure.

It will also refine potential schemes prior to giving advice to the council directly or its strategy, finance and operations committees.

The group will report back to the full council on criteria for assessment and involve the whole community in coming forward with project ideas.