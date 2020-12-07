Christmas art market

THREE Christmas art markets are to take place in Watlington.

These will be held in the town hall undercroft today (Friday) and next Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 1pm.

Each day a different group of artists will be selling decorations and gifts.

The undercoft, which is a covered open-sided space so is safe to use during the coronavirus pandemic, has been decorated for the festive period.

Meanwhile, the Clay and Cloth Collective will be showing work by seven ceramic and textile artists at the Granary Café in High Street.

The artists are Andrea Brewer, Jodie Campbell Craig, Satnam Bains, Susie Bidgood, Angela Swan, Jaine McCormack and Karen Higgs. All the work on display is for sale.

This year’s Watlington ArtWeek Festival had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.