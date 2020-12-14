Monday, 14 December 2020

Tennis wall plan axed

PLANS to build a practice wall at Watlington Tennis Club have been withdrawn.

The 5m wide by 2.5m high wall would have been located on court three at the north-east corner of the site.

It would have been a painted masonry construction, colour matching the courts, and about 10m to 15m from the back gardens of homes in Letts Ally.

Watlington Parish Council’s planning committee opposed the plan, saying that although it would not impact the Watlington conservation area, the noise generated by use of the wall had “very real potential” to affect the neighbours.

Residents, in particular those in Orchard Walk, had complained that the noise would be unacceptable. 

The council recommended that a full professional noise assessment be  carried out in order to ascertain the impact of the noise on the community. 

