Monday, 21 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Staying online

WATLINGTON Parish Council will continue to meet virtually until at least March.

Chairman Matt Reid said the council was “holding itself together”, which was encouraging.

He thanked parish clerk Kristina Tynan and the council’s office team, adding: “We can be proud of the job everyone has done.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33