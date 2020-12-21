Road route discussions

TALKS are taking place between parish councillors in Watlington and neighbouring Pyrton over the route of a proposed new road.

The “edge road”, or bypass, is a key part of Watlington’s neighbourhood plan and seen as vital in alleviating congestion in the town centre and improving air quality.

It would go from the B4009 Pyrton crossroads north of Watlington to Britwell Road in the south, running north of the former pig farm, where 183 homes are to be built, and then cut across Cuxham Road and eventually join the B4009.

The road would run through five development sites in the town and Pyrton.

Matt Reid, chairman of Watlington Parish Council, said the talks were about the road running from one proposed development site in Watlington through another in Pyrton before joining the B4009 Shirburn Road.

At the Watlington site Providence wants to build up to 60 homes west of Pyrton Lane. The adjacent site in Pyrton, east of Pyrton Lane, is subject of a planning application for up to 100 homes and is also controlled by Providence.