Monday, 21 December 2020

Rethink on homes plan

PLANS to build two detached houses in Watlington will be reconsidered by the parish council’s planning committee.

Everport Developments wants to build on land behind nos 56 to 58 Hill Road.

The committee voted to oppose the applicationearlier this month, saying the site was in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

But now it is going to think again as a previous application for two large detached garages on the site was approved, although not for residential use.

