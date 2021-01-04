Monday, 04 January 2021

Injured hill walker saved

FIREFIGHTERS rescued an elderly man who had sprained his ankle in woodland near Watlington and was unable to walk any more.

A crew from Henley helped the man, who was in his eighties and had been walking at Watlington Hill, a National Trust site, on Christmas Day.

They used a stretcher to carry him to a fire service 4x4 vehicle in which he was transported to a waiting ambulance.

