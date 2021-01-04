Injured hill walker saved

FIREFIGHTERS rescued an elderly man who had ... [more]
FIREFIGHTERS rescued an elderly man who had sprained his ankle in woodland near Watlington and was unable to walk any more.
A crew from Henley helped the man, who was in his eighties and had been walking at Watlington Hill, a National Trust site, on Christmas Day.
They used a stretcher to carry him to a fire service 4x4 vehicle in which he was transported to a waiting ambulance.
04 January 2021
