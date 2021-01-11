No-plastic champion

A MUSIC retailer from Watlington has become the town’s latest “plastic-free champion”.

Gerald Short, who runs Jazzman Records, has stopped using shrink wrap on LPs and switched from plastic brown tape to paper tape in packaging when sending products to customers.

He buys in cardboard and reuses any incoming packaging such as bubble wrap to avoid buying plastic.

Mr Short, who lives in St Leonard’s Close and has an office and warehouse in Henley, said: “It has become the norm to shrink-wrap everything but it doesn’t have to be that way. Removing shrink wrap is not only good for the environment, it reduces cost too.

“We haven’t had any problems as a result of removing it from our LPs and I think our customers approve of this too.”

Plastic-free champion status is awarded by Surfers Against Sewage, a marine conservation charity and campaign group.