Air monitor not certain

WATLINGTON Parish Council wants more information on the effectiveness of a particulate monitor.

Its neighbourhood plan advisory board has been in contact with Henley air quality campaigner David Dickie about the town’s device, which was installed in July.

The monitor measures the level of harmful particulates, which come mostly from diesel exhaust emissions but also vehicle brake pads.

The board has deferred a decision about installing a monitor in Watlington until more evidence of its usefulness is available.

