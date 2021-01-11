Homes D-day

PLANS for up to 130 homes in Watlington are due to be decided next week.

Providence Land wants to build up to 70 properties on land north-east of Cuxham Road and up to another 60 west of Pyrton Lane.

The sites were earmarked for 60 and 38 respectively in the town’s neighbourhood plan.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee will consider the applications on Wednesday.

The parish council supports the plans on the condition that the proposed “edge road”, or bypass, is built to take traffic out of the town centre.

Providence says the developments would deliver a mixture of housing in line with national and local policies and the bypass would transform the town’s air quality.