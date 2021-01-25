Monday, 25 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tax share won’t rise

WATLINGTON Parish Council has frozen its share of council tax for the coming financial year.

It means residents will not pay any extra for services provided by the council from April 1.

An average band D householder currently pays £117.19 a year.

Councillor Nicky Smallbone, who chairs the council’s finance committee, said: “We haven’t asked for any more money from the people of Watlington.

“We have managed to shuffle things around and, hopefully, work out a good budget for next year.”

She said 2020 had been “pretty grim” for people as the country weathered the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council agreed its budget at a meeting last week.

It also agreed to commit to a tree management programme as a one-off spend, subject to the final detail.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33