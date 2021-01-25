Tax share won’t rise

WATLINGTON Parish Council has frozen its share of council tax for the coming financial year.

It means residents will not pay any extra for services provided by the council from April 1.

An average band D householder currently pays £117.19 a year.

Councillor Nicky Smallbone, who chairs the council’s finance committee, said: “We haven’t asked for any more money from the people of Watlington.

“We have managed to shuffle things around and, hopefully, work out a good budget for next year.”

She said 2020 had been “pretty grim” for people as the country weathered the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council agreed its budget at a meeting last week.

It also agreed to commit to a tree management programme as a one-off spend, subject to the final detail.