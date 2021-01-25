Film about importance of hedges

A PROJECT designed to encourage people to appreciate Watlington’s hedgerows has been launched with a short film.

Hedgerow Project has been produced and directed by Nicola Schafer, who

co-chairs the Watlington Climate Action Group.

The first screening via Zoom attracted more than 40 people.

Mrs Schafer’s wants people to understand the value of hedgerows as a natural habitat and as a carbon store.

The project is being led by international hedge expert Nigel Adams with support from volunteers, who are surveying the 45km of hedges in the parish.

This will help them to identify how to improve their biodiversity.

The film has been supported by Watlington Parish Council, which has declared a climate emergency.

The action group wants to find ways to become “climate neutral” by 2030.

One of the projects being taken forward is to develop a “green plan”.

Suggestions were put forward at the launch for wildlife gardening, community orchards, ensuring biodiversity is protected on new developments and raising awareness via an art festival later this year.

The action group is seeking volunteers. For more information, email

fionadanks@gmail.com

To see the film, visit www.watlingtonclimate

action.org.uk