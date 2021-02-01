Grant doubled

More opposition to power station in the countryside
OBJECTIONS are mounting to plans for a miniature ... [more]
Monday, 01 February 2021
A GRANT of £400 has been awarded to Citizens Advice by Watlington Parish Council.
The council agreed to double the amount it awarded last year, saying that many residents had used the organisation’s services.
01 February 2021
