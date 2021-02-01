Rethink on road revamp

A PLAN to “reclaim” Watlington high street for people instead of traffic may be revamped.

This was launched by the parish council last summer when residents were asked their views on introducing a temporary 20mph speed limit on the road, widening the pavements and restricting its use to residents and businesses.

The council said the social distancing measures brought in for the coronavirus pandemic had highlighted the deficiencies of the pavements in the town centre.

A survey showed that respondents were in favour of the lower speed limit.

The council submitted plans based on the findings to Steve Harrod, the town’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to discuss with officials.

But a parish council meeting last week heard that Cllr Harrod had spoken to officers and the work was outside the scope of the money available in the Active Travel budget.

Council vice-chairman Ian Hill said: “I would hate to lose it but it may need to be revamped.”