Monday, 01 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Football off

FOOTBALL is unlikely to be played in Watlington before the end of the season.

Grassroots sport is banned during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

Keith Woolfson, chairman of Watlington Town FC and a parish councillor, told a meeting: “I don’t think there will be any football played before the end of the season, which is April, and then there’s cricket so it may well affect their season as well.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33