Football off

More opposition to power station in the countryside
OBJECTIONS are mounting to plans for a miniature ... [more]
Monday, 01 February 2021
FOOTBALL is unlikely to be played in Watlington before the end of the season.
Grassroots sport is banned during the latest coronavirus lockdown.
Keith Woolfson, chairman of Watlington Town FC and a parish councillor, told a meeting: “I don’t think there will be any football played before the end of the season, which is April, and then there’s cricket so it may well affect their season as well.”
01 February 2021
