Thanks to plan man

A MAN who helped create Watlington’s neighbourhood plan has been thanked for his work.

Peter Richardson, who lived at Howe Hill, has moved away from the area.

He sat on the parish council’s neighbourhood plan advisory board.

Council chairman Matt Reid said: “He put an incredible amount of work and time into the neighbourhood plan.”

Mr Richardson also worked to improve broadband connections in the area as well as promote the interests of the smaller settlements within the parish.

