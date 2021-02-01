Monday, 01 February 2021

Green gain

WATLINGTON Climate Action Group will hold an online event about “Green investing” on Wednesday, February 10 from 7.45pm.

There will be advice on “positive investing” for financial and social gain with speakers from Ethex and the Low Carbon Hub.

To reseve your place,
visit www.watlingtonclimate
action.org.uk/events

