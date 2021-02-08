Monday, 08 February 2021

Bike racks

NEW bicycle racks are to be installed at the Hill Road car park in Watlington.

They will be supplied by Cyclehoop and parish councillors Ian Hill and Roger Beattie and parish clerk Kristina Tynan will liaise with the company over the best location.

Meanwhile, the council has appointed a new contractor to empty the dog bins.

