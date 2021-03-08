Charity in clerk plea

A CHARITY in Watlington is seeking a new clerk.

The part-time role involves the day-to-day running of the Watlington Charity trustees, who are responsible for two other charities, the Watlington Support Fund and the Watlington Public Charities.

The former supports residents of the parish who are suffering from financial hardship, sickness or disability and the latter provides funding for the Watlington Educational Foundation, recreation in Watlington and maintenance of the fabric of St Leonard’s Church.

The clerk is the first line of response to applicants and co-ordinates grant requests, organises and attends meetings, keeps records, catalogues historical documents and supports the trustees.

Applicants must have clerical experience, excellent IT skills, a high level of integrity and a clear understanding of the principles of confidentiality.

Experience of charitable organisations or public sector regulation would be an advantage.

Hours will be flexible. For an initial six-month period, remuneration will be based on 16 hours per month plus any extra hours worked on an ad hoc basis.

The closing date is Friday, March 12. For more information and to apply, email clerk@watlingtonsupport

fund.org.uk