Festival artists looking forward to exhibiting once more

ARTISTS will be showcasing their works in Watlington during a festival in May.

Oxfordshire Artweeks will take place in venues around South Oxfordshire as well as online.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so artists are thrilled to be able to showcase their work to the public again as the restrictions start to ease.

The creations range from paintings and photography to pottery and jewellery, stained glass, mosaics, textile art, furniture, sculpture and installations.

Andy Marlow, an artist from Highmoor, will be exhibiting his Paris-inspired impressionist oil paintings at Watlington Fine Wines in Ingham Lane. He said: “The fact that the exhibition will go ahead is wonderful news. With the right weather, hopefully we’ll be able to offer a nice day out — fingers crossed it works out.”

Another exhibitor will be Jane Wylder, from Watlington, who will be showing her figurative bronze and stone sculptures, inspired by her passion for ballet.

Laurence Norman, a portrait artist from Brightwell Baldwin, will be exhibiting at the Granary Café in High Street.

He said: “I am really excited, it’s great that people will have the chance to come in and meet the artists.

“Of course, it won’t be completely normal, but I know that the organisers are making sure all exhibitions are covid-safe. I think everyone will enjoy it — it has been a challenging time for lots of people. Let’s hope this will be a celebration of art and that it will put a smile on people’s faces.”

Edwina Sercombe, a member of the ArtsHub in Watlington Methodist Church in Shirburn Street, will showcase some work inspired by her African heritage. Her art explores identity and race using different colours and textures.

She said: “The ArtsHub will be open to all during the festival and it will be a community place where everyone can be creative.”

Other venues will include St Edmund Campion Church in Watcombe Road, the Spire and Spoke in Hill Road, the town hall and the Orange Bakery in High Street.

Esther Lafferty, the festival’s director, said: “It has been a challenging year for many artists and for the Artweeks organisation itself, so we are hoping to offer everyone the chance to enjoy inspirational and safe days out in garden studios and airy spaces, firing the imagination and replenishing people’s creative spirit.”

Visitors to venues will also be able to hear artists talking about their inspiration, explaining their materials and demonstrating their methods.

Exhibitions will take place from May 15 to 23 and entry is free. For more information, visit www.artweeks.org/festival