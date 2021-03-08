No draughts

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
A NEW project that could help save Watlington residents money on their heating bills has been launched.
The Watlington Climate Action Group has set the draught excluder project and is appealing for volunteers to help make them.
For more information and to become a volunteer, email watlingtonclimate
action@gmail.com
