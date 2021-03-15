Festival cancelled yet again

A MUSIC festival that takes place at Watlington Hill has been cancelled for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Beacon Festival, a two-day celebration of real ale, music and the natural surroundings, was due to take place on Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19 but the organisers say the current coronavirus restrictions have made it difficult for them to plan the event.

In a statement, they said: “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this pandemic and although 2021 looks brighter towards the end of the year, the current restrictions in place are making planning work difficult for all of us.

“Live music is no different and as the volunteers of the Beacon Festival wade through all the necessary additional processes and restrictions, we are struggling to create the festival you all know and love.”

Lindsay Howard-Dean, one of the organisers, said: “The festival is designed to be a relaxed family event, where people can hug their friends and enjoy the atmosphere.

“This year it is just not going to be possible to do that unfortunately.

“Because it is a charity event, we wouldn’t be able to put all the ncessary safety measures in place to protect our volunteers and guests.

“It was a tough decision, but the festival just wouldn’t look the same.”

Next year’s festival, the 10th, has been scheduled for June 17 and 18.

The organisers are still be taking applications from bands and charities wanting to be part in the event.

The festival was last held in 2019 when more than 2,500 people attended.

There were 60 performances on four different stages as well as children’s activites, a health and wellbeing zone and a poetry competition judged by author Mark Haddon.