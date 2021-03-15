Monday, 15 March 2021

Going electric

AN online talk about the benefits of switching to an electric vehicle will be held on April 14.

The free event, hosted by the Watlington Climate Action Group, will feature electric car expert Anthony Simpson as well as members of the group who own electric vehicles.

For more information, visit www.watlingtonclimate
action.org.uk/events

