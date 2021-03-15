Monday, 15 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Food donated

FOOD boxes have been donated to Watlington Parish Council to pass on to families in need. 

They were gifted by Rapid Relief Team UK, a non-profit organisation which helps disadvantaged people such as the homeless and provides emergency and disaster relief.

The food boxes comprise essentials that can sustain a family for a week.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33